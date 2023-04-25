Mushroom hunter discovers human remains in rural Daviess County

Local News April 25, 2023April 25, 2023 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol troop headquarters in St. Joseph was requested to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department following the recent discovery of human remains.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, the remains were discovered Friday by a mushroom hunter on private property in rural Daviess County.

Authorities said the remains have not been identified and investigators have been searching for clues and evidence in the effort to identify the individual, how long the remains have been there, and how the person died.

