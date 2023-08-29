Young talent shines in Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Rapunzel”

On Saturday, August 12, Art’s Alive hosted two performances of “Rapunzel” by the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT). Thirty-four area students, ranging in age from 5 to 17, participated in the weeklong Trenton Theatre Camp. The camp focused on teaching music, lines, and stage presence.

In addition to daily practices, MCT hosted two specialized workshops: an Improv Workshop for the Gifted Group and a Stage Makeup Workshop for all students. MCT directors and actors also made a special visit to Sunnyview Nursing Home on Thursday to share a preview of the show with residents.

The MCT directors for this event were Stevee Wittlieb and Atlas Kessinger. Participating students included Julianna Mullins, Traeh Swank, Julianne Golden, James Guthrie, Ellie Guilkey, Judah Mullins, Nora Guthrie, Landry Guilkey, Lyandra Taylor, Dixie Sager, Adriel Soriano, Alexa Collings, Abygail Dale, Ariana Cox, Kyara Saldavar, Avery Moore, Hudson Koenig, Charlie Dannar, Gunnar Dannar, Antoinette Allen, Ava Bonds, Willa Collings, Sadie Dunkin, Jubilee Mullins, Fen Raymond, Jane Pickering, Joel Fender, Emma Lowe, Claire Ormsby, Anaiston Koenig, Hannah Bonds, Evelyn Cox, and Lucy Guthrie.

For those interested in supporting the future work of Art’s Alive, contact Dan Maxey, the organization’s president. Upcoming events can be followed via the Art’s Alive Facebook page.