Horse-drawn buggy and GMC Yukon collide on Highway 63

May 23, 2024
On May 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a collision occurred on Highway 63, one mile north of Greentop, Missouri. The accident involved a horse-drawn buggy and a 2016 GMC Yukon, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James Schwartz, 21, of Greentop, was driving the horse-drawn buggy northbound when he lost control of the horse, causing the buggy to travel into the path of the northbound GMC Yukon. The Yukon, driven by Alyssa N. Fugate, 33, of Greentop, struck the rear of the buggy.

The buggy sustained extensive damage, the GMC Yukon incurred minor damage and was driven from the scene.

James Schwartz suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by private conveyance. Rebecca A. Schwartz, 19, an occupant of the buggy, sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by private conveyance. Alyssa N. Fugate, the driver of the Yukon, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by Schuyler County Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Schuyler County Ambulance, and Greentop Fire Department.

