Brookfield woman airlifted to hospital after crashing on Highway 36

A collision occurred on May 22, 2024, at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Highway 36 at Grove Street, about a quarter mile south of Laclede, Missouri. The incident involved a 2021 Peterbilt dump truck and a 2013 Ford Edge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Peterbilt dump truck, driven by 61-year-old William A. Laplant of Troy, Missouri, failed to yield and traveled into the path of the Ford Edge. The Ford Edge, driven by 79-year-old Karen E. Wheatcraft of Brookfield, Missouri, struck the dump truck, causing it to overturn.

Laplant, who was not wearing a seat belt, was in the northbound lane at the time of the accident. The dump truck sustained total damage and was towed by Gabrielson’s Towing.

Wheatcraft was wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Life Flight helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital. Her vehicle was also totaled and towed by Precision Auto.

The accident was investigated and assisted by Corporal Lewis, Trooper Munch, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Linn County Fire Department.

