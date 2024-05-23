Two-vehicle crash on I-29 near Dearborn results in injuries

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 at the 32.4-mile marker, approximately 1.5 miles north of Dearborn, on May 22, 2024, at 2:51 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident, involving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bryan M. Carter, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving the 2005 Chevrolet pickup. Carter failed to yield to slow-moving traffic, traveled into the median, overcorrected, and returned to the roadway, striking the driver’s side front of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Taylor E. Dougan, 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Carter’s vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels facing east. The Jeep Grand Cherokee came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder.

Carter sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Buchanan County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Carter’s Chevrolet pickup was totaled and towed by Randy’s Tow of Gower, while Dougan’s Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Sergeant D.R. Reuter and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Related