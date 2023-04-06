Hometown Heroes: Local military veterans to be honored in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Forty-six banners honoring local military veterans will be on display at the Livingston County Veterans Building of Chillicothe later this month. The Hometown Heroes open house will be on April 30th from 1 to 3 o’clock.

The banners honor veterans who served in World War 1 and 2, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the Mid-East conflicts, and peacetime.

The banners will hang along Washington Street in Downtown Chillicothe from mid-May to mid-November this year and next.

Attendees at the open house on April 30th can find out how they can honor a qualifying veteran of their choice.

