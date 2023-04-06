Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for April

Trenton Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for the character trait sense of humor.
Fifth Grade:
- Serena Birkhead, daughter of Chris Birkhead
- Gabe Harris, son of Elle & Kevin Harris
Sixth Grade:
- Adilyn Baker, daughter of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin
- Zeke Johnson, son Elizabeth & Christopher Cook
Seventh Grade:
- Lillyanne Foster, daughter of Cayla Foster and Jeff Foster
- Kayden Knapp, son Monica Proctor and Marshall & Jena Knapp
Eighth Grade:
- Zaylea Phillips, daughter of Ashley & Jared Phillips
- Nicholas Sosa, son of Megan Sosa and Gerardo Sosa