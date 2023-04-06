Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for April

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for the character trait sense of humor.

Fifth Grade:

Serena Birkhead, daughter of Chris Birkhead

Gabe Harris, son of Elle & Kevin Harris

Sixth Grade:

Adilyn Baker, daughter of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin

Zeke Johnson, son Elizabeth & Christopher Cook

Seventh Grade:

Lillyanne Foster, daughter of Cayla Foster and Jeff Foster

Kayden Knapp, son Monica Proctor and Marshall & Jena Knapp

Eighth Grade:

Zaylea Phillips, daughter of Ashley & Jared Phillips

Nicholas Sosa, son of Megan Sosa and Gerardo Sosa

Related