Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for April

Local News April 6, 2023April 6, 2023 KTTN News
TMS Students of the Month april 2023
Trenton Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for the character trait sense of humor.

Fifth Grade:

  • Serena Birkhead, daughter of Chris Birkhead
  • Gabe Harris, son of Elle & Kevin Harris

Sixth Grade:

  • Adilyn Baker, daughter of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin
  •  Zeke Johnson, son Elizabeth & Christopher Cook

Seventh Grade:

  • Lillyanne Foster, daughter of Cayla Foster and Jeff Foster
  • Kayden Knapp, son Monica Proctor and Marshall & Jena Knapp

Eighth Grade:

  • Zaylea Phillips, daughter of Ashley & Jared Phillips
  • Nicholas Sosa, son of Megan Sosa and Gerardo Sosa
