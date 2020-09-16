Homecoming in Trenton set for week of September 21st

The Trenton R-9 School District will celebrate its 76th Homecoming this year during a week of activities September 21st through 25, 2020. The student body chose the Homecoming theme of Survivor.

The Trenton High School Student Council encourages all students and faculty from all district buildings to participate in Spirit Week. That Monday will be Matching Mask and Headband Day, Tuesday Camo Day, Wednesday Wild Wardrobe Day, Thursday Tarzan/Jane Day, and Friday will be Black Out Day. Some area businesses have agreed to allow the student council to paint their windows to show support for the Trenton Bulldogs.

THS will dismiss that Friday at 1:07. The traditional pep rally will not be held this year due to social distancing guidelines. A parade and the coronation of the king and queen and their court will be held before the kick-off to the football game against Milan the night of September 25th at 7 o’clock. Pregame activities will begin at 6:30.

Candidates will be driven around in golf carts around the track for the parade and dropped off at the 50-yard line on the north side of the field. The candidates will meet their fathers to escort them across the field where they will be presented to their class attendants before the announcement of the king and queen. The THS Marching Band and Color Guard will assist with the introductions.

The traditional Homecoming Dance will not be held this year.

