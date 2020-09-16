Kansas City Renaissance Festival to hold “Festival on Parade”

The ﬁrst-ever Kansas City Renaissance Festival on Parade is a drive-through experience featuring over 20 of your favorite Festival foods. There will be entertainment, featured artisans, and a chance to support Kansas City’s great Renaissance Tradition from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.

Join the Parade weekends of September 26th & 27th and October 3rd & 4th. The event will have a limited number of tickets sold, with all tickets purchased online. Tickets will be sold for speciﬁc dates and arrival times. Each vehicle is $20 (sales tax included). Purchase tickets early in order to reserve your preferred date and time.

As a thank-you for attending the event, each vehicle will receive a goodie bag ﬁlled with surprises from sponsors and partners.

Vehicles will follow the same 1.5-mile, one-way route directly through the realm. Plan for a multi-hour experience on your visit to the village with tasty treats, free fun, games, and activities including in-vehicle games like Trivia and Festival-Find-it along the way.

Indulge in your favorite Festival foods including Turkey Legs, Chicken’n’ Wafﬂes, Corn Dogs, Kettle Corn, Pickles, Curly Fries, and much more. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Foodservice will be conducted at vehicle windows following health and safety protocols. A full menu and pricing can be found on the KC Renfest website.

Tickets are on sale now at KCRenFest.com, for additional information and frequently asked questions, visit our website or call us at 913-721-2110.

