Laredo Board of Aldermen vote to use online payment option for customers

The Laredo Board of Aldermen voted Monday, September 14th to start using an online payment option for customer payments.

Court Money will give customers an option to pay with their debit or credit cards at missouripayments.com. Customers will have to pay a four percent fee when making their payments, which go to Court Money, not the community of Laredo. There is also an option to call in and make a payment with an additional $5.00 fee. The city will incur no expenses for the services.

The board also voted to give Maintenance Employee Adam Cooksey a three percent raise of 36 cents per hour. His new rate will be $12.36 per hour.

