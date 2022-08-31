Heritage Days to be held in Jamesport beginning September 23rd

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jamesport’s Heritage Days will be held on September 23rd and 24th. Most of the activities will be at the Spillman Event Center.

Activities will be available on both days from 9 to 4 o’clock. They will include a craft show, retail market, kettle corn, and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market on both days.

That Saturday will include Windy Hollow performing music on the porch from 10 to 3 o’clock. There will also be old-time demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, bounce houses, and a petting zoo.

The Highway 190 Car, Truck, and Bike Show will be at the Jamesport City Park on September 24th. Registration will be from 6 to 10 o’clock that morning.

The general public can view the vehicles from 10 to 3 o’clock. The Katatonics Rockabilly Trio will perform from 1 to 4 o’clock.

Awards will be presented at 3 o’clock. There will be handcrafted trophies for the top-class winners.

Door prizes will be announced throughout the car show. There will be kettle corn and food trucks.

Registration by September 17th will cost $10. There will be free koozies for participants who register early. After September 17th, registration will be $15. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 people who register. Checks and information can be mailed to Post Office Box 213 in Jamesport, Missouri 64648.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors Heritage Days. Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on the event on September 23rd and 24th at 660-684-6146. More information on the car show can be obtained by calling 660-605-0575.