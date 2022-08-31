Funeral Service: Bobby Wood

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Bobby Wood will be on September 3rd at 11 am at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service.

Bobby Wood died on August 30th at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. He was 83.

Survivors in the area include his wife Julia Wood of Unionville as well as sisters Janet Drummond of Green City and Joyce Johnson of Kirksville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.