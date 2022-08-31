Trenton man arrested for violating protection order

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 50-year-old Gary Lee Riddle on August 30th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.

Riddle is accused of violating the terms of an order of the Grundy County Circuit Court that prohibited him from entering the premises where a specific person resides. He allegedly violated the terms on August 30th by entering the premises at 1300 Lord Street.