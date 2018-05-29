Head-on crash in Mercer County injures two

The highway patrol reports two vehicles met head-on at the crest of a hill injuring both drivers Monday afternoon in northeast Mercer County.

Sixteen-year-old Taylon Vandyne of Russell, Iowa was taken by ambulance to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa with moderate injuries. The driver of a pickup truck and grandfather to Vandyne, 59-year-old John Stiles of Mercer received minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical treatment.

The accident, which demolished both vehicles, occurred on Bugle Avenue, six miles northeast of Mercer at 4:25 Monday afternoon. The state patrol noted the vehicle, a Chevrolet Tracker, driven by the youth came to rest partially off the west side of the road with its front end embedded in the front of the pickup.

The report noted Stiles was not using a seat belt and the report stated it was unknown whether Vandyne was using a safety device.

Like this: Like Loading...