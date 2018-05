A Milan man was injured when he lost control of a motorcycle and it overturned, sliding off Highway 5 just south of Milan early Monday evening.

Twenty-two-year-old Dalton Sizemore received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The motorcycle received moderate damage in the 6:15 pm Monday accident at Highway 5 and Infirmary Drive. The patrol reports that Sizemore was using safety equipment.

