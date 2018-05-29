Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 dead over Memorial Day weekend

Nine people died in traffic crashes over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend which is the same number of those killed during the three-day weekend in 2017.

During the counting period of 6 p.m., Friday, May 25, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 28, 2018, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated 294 traffic crashes which included 124 injuries and all eight fatalities. Troopers also arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated and made 102 drug arrests. During the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Patrol investigated 345 traffic crashes which included 128 injuries and five of the nine fatalities. Over last year’s holiday weekend, troopers arrested 107 people for driving while intoxicated and made 125 drug arrests.

There were zero boating fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend. Marine operations troopers investigated 12 boating crashes involving 10 injuries. There were no drownings during the 2018 Memorial Day holiday. Marine operations troopers arrested 16 boaters for boating while intoxicated and made 29 drug arrests. There were zero boating fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day weekend. Troopers investigated 14 boating crashes involving seven injuries. Three people drowned over last year’s Memorial Day holiday. Troopers arrested 20 people for boating while intoxicated and made six drug arrests.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!

Of the eight traffic crash fatalities investigated by the Patrol, three occurred in both the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, area, and the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area. One fatality occurred in both the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, area. St. Louis County Police Department investigated the remaining fatality.

No traffic fatalities occurred on Friday, May 25, 2018, during the counting period.

Five people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Kristen D. Moore, 18, of Independence, MO, died when a possible vehicle defect caused the vehicle to skid and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned multiple times and came to rest on the grassy embankment. Moore and three passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, they were all ejected from the vehicle. The three passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. A fourth passenger was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. The fourth passenger sustained serious injuries. The crash occurred in Saline County on Interstate 70 at the 68-mile marker. RN Michele Duckett pronounced Moore deceased at Centerpoint Medical Center. The Sweet Springs Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

Jerald R. McDaniel, 38, of Bethany, MO, died when the motorcycle he was riding began skidding, overturned, crossed the center line, and came to rest off the west side of the roadway. McDaniel was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest off the east side of the roadway. Harrison County Coroner pronounced McDaniel dead at the scene. The crash occurred in Harrison County on southbound Interstate 35 at the 98.8-mile marker, north of Bethany, MO. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Christopher H. Kent, 48, of St. Louis, MO, and Anthony J. Nolda, 62, of St. Louis, MO, died when the vehicle Kent was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, then re-entered the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a utility pole. Neither Kent nor Nolda were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Sullivan, MO, EMS personnel pronounced Kent deceased at the scene. Dr. Kunkel pronounced Nolda deceased at Missouri Baptist Hospital. The crash occurred in Franklin County on westbound Missouri Route W east of Twin Springs Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Alan Landis, 79, of St. Louis, MO, died when another vehicle struck the motorized scooter he was operating. Landis was ejected from the motorized scooter. He was pronounced dead at Mercy South Hospital. The other driver was not injured in the crash; he was wearing his seatbelt. The crash occurred in St. Louis County near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Barracksview Road. The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the crash.

Three people died in traffic crashes on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Charles W. Ridenour, 48, of Cadet, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Ridenour was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured; he was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash; she was wearing a seatbelt. Dr. Michael Kutmas pronounced Ridenour deceased at Washington County Memorial Hospital. The crash occurred in Washington County on Missouri Highway 21 south of Thomlinson Road.

Ruth King, 88, of Wichita, KS, died when the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger went off the roadway into the median, crossed the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. King was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt; he sustained serious injuries in the crash. The crash occurred in Lawrence County on Interstate 44 west of Halltown, MO. Dr. Courtney Beard pronounced King deceased at Mercy Hospital.

Larry G. Kelly, 75, of Kansas City, KS, died when the driver of a second vehicle crossed into the path of Kelly’s vehicle and struck its front. Kelly was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. AMR EMS Paramedic James Dir pronounced Kelly dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not wearing a seat belt; she sustained serious injuries in the crash. A passenger in the second vehicle was wearing a seat belt; she sustained serious injuries in the crash. The crash occurred in Platte County on Missouri Highway 9 after Riss Lake Drive. The Parkville Police Department also responded to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead due to a traffic crash on May 28, 2018. Richard Watson, 23, died when the motorcycle he was riding traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Watson was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in some trees. The crash occurred in Ray County westbound on Missouri Highway 210 after Missouri Highway EE. It is unknown what day or time the crash occurred; Watson was reported missing on May 28. Ray County Coroner Bart William pronounced Watson deceased May 28 at the scene. The Ray County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

