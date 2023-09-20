Hawley presses Tyson Foods CEO on dangerous child labor practices

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King, demanding answers after a disturbing new report from The New York Times exposed unsafe, illegal child labor practices within the company.

“I am alarmed by new reports that Tyson Foods has actively participated in dangerous and illegal child labor practices,” wrote Senator Hawley. “Any company that employs, facilitates, encourages, or excuses child labor must be held to account. In light of the facts, you owe the American people an explanation as to Tyson’s child labor practices.”

Last Friday, Senator Hawley spoke with CEO Donnie King and secured his commitment to protect Missouri jobs, following an announcement that Tyson Foods would be closing its southern Missouri locations. He also introduced the Strengthening Antitrust Enforcement for Meatpacking Act, which would empower antitrust enforcers to break up giant meatpacking and poultry monopolies and place power back in the hands of Missouri’s farmers and workers.

In May, Senator Hawley introduced the Corporate Responsibility for Child Labor Elimination Act, legislation to compel large corporations to eradicate unlawful child labor from their operations in the United States.

Read the full letter here.

