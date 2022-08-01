Hawley demands answers on FBI’s ‘audit’ of Missouri concealed carry permit holders

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, asking why he is directing FBI agents to conduct ‘audits’ of Missouri county sheriffs’ records of concealed carry weapons permit holders.

“Missouri is a state filled with law-abiding gun owners. There’s no pressing need for federal bureaucrats to collect information about who they are and other information on their applications for concealed carry permits,” said Senator Hawley. “Indeed, restricting who can access that information has been a priority for Missouri lawmakers for years: limitations on the distribution of firearm owner information have been codified into Missouri law to prevent the very scenario we’re seeing here.”

Senator Hawley emphasized that the increasing politicization of the FBI is a major cause for concern and that Missourians and their sheriffs have every right to be skeptical of the FBI’s intentions.

(Photo via screenshot of Hawley YouTube video)