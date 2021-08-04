Harrison County Sheriff investigating multiple thefts from vehicles; offers tips to owners to prevent theft

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports it has taken information on multiple thefts from vehicles in the area. Residents are asked to be aware of what is left in their vehicles overnight.

The sheriff’s office provides tips for safety, including parking inside a garage if available, parking in a well-lit area overnight if possible, and not leaving valuable things inside a vehicle, such as firearms, tools, wallets, credit, or debit cards, and cash. Other tips include locking your vehicle when it is left unattended and keeping a list of serial or identification numbers for things you wish to leave in your vehicle.

