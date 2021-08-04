Milan man pleads “Not Guilty” to the murder of his wife

Local News August 4, 2021 KTTN News
Not Guilty Plea
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Milan man charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in May entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Sullivan County Circuit Court on August 4.

Twenty-one-year-old Edward James Elijah “Eli” Withey waived formal arraignment. The case was passed to September 8 for a status review.

Withey was also charged with the felonies of armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. A probable cause statement says Withey’s wife, Mattie, was found on the floor in the couple’s apartment in the 300 block of North State Street with an apparent gunshot wound to her face.

Upon Eli Withey’s arrest, law enforcement observed red stains, which appeared to be blood, on the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.

The probable cause statement notes that, during the execution of a search warrant at the apartment, officers found a .22 caliber Savage rifle in the bedroom in which Mattie was found and a half-pint Ball jar with ammunition in the living room.

Post Views: 298
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.