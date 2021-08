Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Apple Bus Company will hold a school supply drive at the North Central Missouri fairgrounds in Trenton to benefit Bright Futures Trenton.

The company will bring a bus to the fairgrounds on August 7 from 8 o’clock to noon, and community members can bring supplies to put inside the bus.

At least some of the supplies collected on August 7 will be distributed at the Bright Futures Trenton Grundy County Back to School event on August 12.

