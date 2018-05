Probation has been suspended for a defendant when he missed an appearance May 10th in Division One of Grundy County circuit court.

Paul Burstert of Hale was arrested in Callaway County and has been returned to Grundy County. His bond has been set at $15,000.

Burstert had been on probation on a felony charge of passing bad checks, in Grundy County with an accumulated value of $500 or more in 2013.

