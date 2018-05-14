Carroll County Sheriff’s Department to pick up opioids on May 26

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, May 26th, will be picking up any and all opioids (capsules, tablets, pills) that citizens of Carroll County are no longer in need of.

Various times and five locations have been set and the sheriff’s office reports that no liquids or syringes will be allowed.

The sheriff’s office drug collection will start at the Hale Park across from the school between the hours of 8 and 11 am. The office will set up at the Bosworth fire barn between 11:30 and 1 o’clock. Then it will be at the Tina park between 1:30 and 3 o’clock. The sheriff’s office will set up at the Carrollton square from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. To conclude the day, the sheriff’s office drugs collections will be at the Norborne Fire Barn between the evening hours of 6 and 8 o’clock.

For those who are unable to make it any of these times and locations, a permanent drugs collection box is at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Monday through Friday between 8 and 4 o’clock.

