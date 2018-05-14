Seventy-seven seniors graduate at Trenton High School

Graduation took place Sunday for seventy-seven Seniors at Trenton High School with Emily Kasinger named as Valedictorian and Jayden Roeder the Salutatorian of this years graduating class.

High school Principal Ron Franklin announced the top ten academic students during commencement exercises.

Franklin also recognized addition students for their academic achievement.

The graduating class chose instructors Shelly Forster and Charlie Bacon to be the first to greet them after receiving their diplomas.

Franklin expressed his appreciation to staff and parents for being involved in the many activities involved during the school year.

