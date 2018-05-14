Suspicious fire strikes one of Milan’s oldest buildings

Firefighters responded to a blaze today in one of Milan’s oldest buildings located at West 3rd and South Broadway. Reports indicate heavy damage was contained to the front of the building at 112 West 3rd Street in Milan.

The fire started at 8:30 this morning and responding to the blaze were the Milan Fire Department, Green City Fire Department, and Milan police. There were no injuries reported during the incident, and information shared on a Facebook posting indicates the location included Joy’s Furniture and medical supply store, with A&M Medical “also in that building”

Milan’s Fire Chief is expressing concerns about the cause of this fire, along with a separate fire, two blocks away, that had started about midnight and is believed to have been intentionally set. Reports indicate a representative of the State Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate at Milan.

Like this: Like Loading...