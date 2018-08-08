Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of three area residents

Local News August 8, 2018 KTTN News
Arrest

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area residents Monday and the extradition of another area resident Tuesday.

Twenty-five year old Ellen Olivia Stevenson of Laclede has been charged with felony stealing of $750 or more with her bond set at $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Stevenson of appropriating United States currency with a value of more than $750 owned by Washington Street Food and Drink without consent and with the purpose to deprive the business thereof.

Seventeen-year-old David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana with his bond set $15,000 cash only. Court documents accuse Travis of possessing methamphetamine.

Stevenson and Travis are scheduled for the Associate Divison of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Twenty-two year old Joseph Martin Herrity the Third (III) of Chillicothe was extradited from Decatur County, Iowa Tuesday. He is accused of failing to appear on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. His bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety with 10% allowed.

Court documents accuse Herrity of possessing methamphetamine and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday.

Post Views: 1,020

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News