Princeton native, Zane Myers, creates scholarship for Smithville High School students

A Princeton native has started a scholarship for students of Smithville High School.

The $1,000 Zane Myers Agency Scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 graduate of Smithville High School. The one time, non-renewable scholarship will be offered to qualifying students and may be used at any college, university, or trade school. The scholarship will be administered by the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

Smithville students may apply for the scholarship in early 2019 with a deadline of March 1st.

Myers says he wanted to give back to a graduating senior because he has been fortunate in his life and would not be where he is without the support of small towns. He graduated from Princeton High School before receiving his Bachelor in Science in Business Management and Marketing at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville in 2012.

Myers is employed by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance with offices in Smithville and Plattsburg. He is a board member of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri as well as a member of the Clinton County University of Missouri Extension Council and served as past president of the Plattsburg Rotary Club.

