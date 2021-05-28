Grundy County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19; Administrator Gibson explains the term “breakthrough cases”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by six since May 27th for Grundy County, bringing the total to 1,108. The health department reports 28 cases are active. Eight hundred fifty-four cases have been confirmed. There have been 40 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County.

Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports there have been three breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Grundy County as of May 27th. A breakthrough case is when someone tests positive after being fully vaccinated. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The number of Grundy County residents fully vaccinated is 2,313. The vaccination rate as of May 27th was 23.1%.

Gibson notes that nationwide there have been 10,000 breakthrough cases recorded and 101 million doses given. The effectiveness of the vaccines in clinical trials was 94 to 95% for Moderna and Pfizer and 66% for Johnson and Johnson.

