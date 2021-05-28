Big rig hits SUV on Highway 6 injuring two from Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Jamesport residents sustained injuries when a Freightliner truck struck a sport utility vehicle in Jamesport on May 27th.

The driver of the SUV, 50-year-old Francesca Robb, and her 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the SUV, were transported by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the truck driver, 47-year-old Paramjit Singh of Shawnee, Kansas.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 6 before the SUV started to make a left turn onto Route F. The Freightliner then hit the SUV in the driver’s side. Both vehicles came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.

The SUV was totaled, and the truck had moderate damage. The Patrol notes both drivers and the SUV passenger wore seat belts.

