Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors review increased cost on construction project

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors on May 27th discussed a proposal from The Wilson Group to address the increased cost of electrical supplies on the construction project.

The proposal was to split the cost of $34,445 between the nursing home district, the contractor, and the electrician. The nursing home district will pay $11,482.

The board also discussed the food tasting/presentation held on May 26th. There was not a majority at the event, so no meeting was held on May 26th. The board decided on May 27th to discontinue ordering from Sysco and order food from Kohl’s Food and Graves Menu Maker.

Related