Grundy County Commission to open Board of Equalization meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will open Board of Equalization meetings on July 19th.

Anyone wanting to meet with the board to discuss assessment letters received on assessed values should first talk to the assessor’s office and discuss the valuation issue or call 660-359-4040 extension 2. If someone is not satisfied with the results, then he or she should contact the county clerk’s office at 660-359-4040 extension 4 to set a hearing with the Board of Equalization.

Paperwork will need to be filed in the Grundy County Clerk’s office by July 12th before a meeting can be set.

Related