Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors receive report on audit; filing dates set for April election

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors on November 17th received a report on a recently completed audit, which was said to be clean.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported the Department of Health and Senior Services completed focused infection control surveys on November 4th. No deficiencies were cited.

The filing dates for the April 6th election were set as December 15th through January 19th. Two directors will be elected each for a term of three years. Interested individuals can file at the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments business office from 7:30 to 3:30 Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on December 25th and January 1st. The terms of Brigette Bunnell and Anna Ferguson are up for election.

It was reported the concrete work has been completed on the back parking lot. The district is waiting on the United States Department of Agriculture approval to proceed with an energy project.

Doerhoff reported residents are participating in activities with restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

