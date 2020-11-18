Holiday Hoops canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Holiday Hoops Steering Committee the night of November 17th decided to cancel this year’s High School Holiday Hoops.

The event was scheduled to be at North Central Missouri College in Trenton in December. The decision was based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County, the surrounding area, and other places in Missouri and Iowa where participating high schools come from.

Spokesperson Steve Maxey says the committee felt there was no way to guarantee a safe environment for attendees over a nine-day period. Fifty-five high schools from Missouri and Iowa representing more than 100 teams were scheduled to attend the 16th annual event.

The steering committee is already discussing the 2021 Holiday Hoops.

