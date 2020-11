Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on November 16th voted to stay with the same health insurance for 2021.

Secretary Kelli Girdner reports the insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield will increase $3,000 total for a monthly premium. The superintendent was appointed as the district English Language Learner coordinator and district foster care point of contact.

The board also adopted several policies.

