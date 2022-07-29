Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee approves Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund application

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee approved the Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund application on July 27th.

A spokesperson says CEPF is projected at $2,080 for 2022. CEPF is funded by fees paid by any facility that stores a reportable quantity of hazardous materials. The reportable quantity varies by chemical, and there are about a dozen facilities in Grundy County required to report.

LEPC exercise requirements were reviewed. The Missouri Emergency Response Commission provides the exercise requirements. Future potential funding options were discussed.

There was also discussion on the LEPC’s fiscal year identified in the bylaws and how it differs from the state and federal fiscal year. No action was taken on the matter.