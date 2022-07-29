Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Dawn has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in Grundy County.

On a plea agreement, Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe was placed on one year of supervised probation. He was arrested on April 18th for driving while his license was revoked or suspended and for operating a vehicle while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.

A Kansas City resident has been fined when he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and one infraction. Alonso Salgado-Ibarra was stopped in Grundy County on March 23rd. He pleaded guilty to driving while his license was revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of ten grams or less, and failure to have two lighted headlamps on the vehicle. The fines added up to $726.