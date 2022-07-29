Grundy County Clerk reports on absentee ballots for the August 2 Primary Election

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One hundred sixty-two absentee ballots for the August 2 Primary Election have been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office as of July 29th at 10:30 am. Another 18 ballots had been requested but not yet returned to the county clerk’s office.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton will be open July 30th from 8 am until noon for absentee voting for the August 2 Primary Election. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will also be open for absentee voting on July 30th from 8:30 until 12:30 pm.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is August 1st at 5 p.m. Polls will be open on August 2nd from 6 am to 7 pm.