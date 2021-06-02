Grundy County Health Department to hold Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 3rd. All Missouri adults are eligible to receive the vaccine for free from 9 to 11 o’clock in the morning.

Schedule an appointment at this link, or call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

The Putnam County Health Department will host a walk-in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 3rd. Anyone at least 18 years old can receive the one-dose vaccine from 8:30 to 3:30. No appointment is necessary.

Questions should be directed to the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429 or a primary care provider.

The Harrison County Health Department is taking walk-ins to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can come in Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 o’clock.

The Harrison County Health Department also has Pfizer vaccine, but appointments must be made to receive that brand due to thawing requirements.

Contact the health department for more information at 660-425-6324.

