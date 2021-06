Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on June 1st on a technical probation violation.

Twenty-one-year-old Keylee Vestal’s alleged violation involved special conditions by being terminated from treatment court. She posted a bond of $5,000, 10% allowed. She is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on June 10th.

Vestal’s original charge was first-degree harassment.

