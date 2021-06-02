Wheels and Wine Car Show to be held at Black Silo Winery

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple classes of classic and new cars and trucks will be on display at the Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Vehicle registration will open on June 26th at 8 o’clock in the morning. The entry fee is $20 per class. One hundred percent of the entry fees will benefit Life Options Green Hills. The first 100 entries will receive a t-shirt and a dash plaque.

Gates will open to the public at 10:30. Crowd judging will take place from noon to 2 o’clock.

First and second-place awards will be given in each class starting at 3 o’clock. There will also be specialty trophies for charity choice as well as best of interior, motor, paint, and show.

The Wheels and Wine Car Show on June 26th will also include food trucks, vendors, wine tastings, and Oldies music.

Stevens Excavating and Plumbing will sponsor the event.

More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or calling Car Entry Committee Chairperson Danny Stevens at 660-635-1631.

Related