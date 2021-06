Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports there have been 23 new COVID-19 cases this week. There has been an increase of 10 cases since June 16, bringing the total to 1,177. Thirty-nine cases are active.

Twenty-seven percent of Grundy County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.4% have completed vaccination.

