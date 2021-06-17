Audio: Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation receives $150,000 donation from Walden family

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation received a $150,000 donation from the Virgil and Susanne Walden family at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus June 17th.

Foundation Development Officer David Bain said a large portion of the gift will be used to construct a maintenance building on the south side of the hospital campus in Trenton. Five thousand dollars will go to the auxiliary scholarship fund, which benefits the youth of Trenton High School and NCMC and youth entering the medical field.

Susanne Walden and her children, Dan Walden, Gena Crowdis, and Jane Fischer, formally presented the donation. Virgil Walden died in December. A bronze plaque was dedicated and unveiled with the likeness of Susanne and Virgil to commemorate the gift. Bain noted the plaque will be placed along the hospital’s walking trail to hopefully inspire other community members to help in the community.

Virgil and Susanne lived in Trenton for more than 50 years. Virgil taught vocational agriculture and was an FFA advisor for 31 years for five communities. The longest tenure was at Trenton. After retiring, he was a real estate broker and landlord. Susanne was a nutrition project director in multiple counties for what was then the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging, (now known as Young at Heart Resources). When she retired, she served as a Wright Memorial Hospital Women’s Auxiliary volunteer.

Bain shared that he told Dan Walden, after an online auction benefiting the foundation, that the auction raised $10,000.

Bain said his duties as a foundation development officer include overseeing the auxiliary and helping with fundraising. He met Susanne Walden when she was an auxiliary volunteer.

Susanne commented that she and Virgil had talked about making a donation to something in the Trenton area.

She said it was “refreshing to…see things looking progressive” in Trenton.

Bain stated that the Trenton community was fortunate Virgil and Susanne Weldon lived there for more than 50 years.

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber, Foundation Board President Chad Boyd, and Bain thanked the Walden family for the donation to the hospital foundation.

