Grundy County Health Department and Trenton School District partner to offer flu vaccine to students

The Grundy County Health Department and the Trenton R-9 School District are partnering to offer influenza vaccines to middle and high school students towards the end of October.

Influenza vaccines will also be available to staff at Rissler Elementary School as well as the middle and high schools. The health department will determine the date when representatives will come to the schools to administer the vaccines once consent and history forms are collected.

Consent and history forms were to be sent via email to parents. School nurse Tasha McCall says forms are also available at the middle and high schools and on the Trenton R-9 website. Forms are due by October 5th.

McCall notes students are not required to receive the vaccines and any questions or concerns should be directed to nurse Tasha McCall at 359-4328.