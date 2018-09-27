Two arrested after traffic stop on Highway 190

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports two Chillicothe residents who were occupants of a car stopped for traffic violations on Highway 190 outside of Chillicothe this week were arrested after the passenger allegedly verbally assaulted a deputy.

Sheriff Steve Cox says two Chillicothe Police officers assisted the deputy in arresting 28-year-old Joycelynn Lavonne Still on alleged domestic violence, failing to comply with lawful orders, and resisting arrest.

Still allegedly would not comply with reasonable commands from the deputy as he attempted to conduct a full investigation at the stop and reportedly interfered with an investigation and driving while intoxicated arrest. The deputy and a police officer reportedly had to physically remove Still from the vehicle due to the resistance and combative actions and allegedly continued to resist arrest and restraint.

The deputy also arrested 30-year-old Roy Austin Yeomans on alleged driving while intoxicated. Both subjects were transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where Yeomans was issued a citation and released. Still was then transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Online court information shows she was charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $2,500, and an arraignment was held. Still is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court October 10th./span>