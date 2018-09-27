Sullivan County Health Department to host annual flu shot clinic

The Sullivan County Health Department of Milan will host its annual flu shot clinic during Homecoming in Milan.

Flu shots will be administered on the south lawn of the courthouse in Milan October 5th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon and from 3 to about 4 o’clock.

Lisa McClaran with the health department says the clinic will be closed during the Homecoming Parade from 2 to 3 o’clock. Flu shot clinic participants are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt and bring their Medicaid, Medicare, or insurance cards.

McClaran notes the shots will be given for free regardless of if a participant has insurance. In case of rain, the flu shot clinic will be moved to the Sullivan County Senior Center in Milan.

The Sullivan County Health Department Office will be closed on October 5th due to the flu shot clinic.