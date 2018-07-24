Grundy County crop conditions remain unchanged

Grundy County soil moisture shortages and crop conditions remain unchanged from what was reported one week ago.

The figures were updated Monday by the Grundy County Farm Service Agency while our year to date, moisture deficit at Trenton has climbed to 13 inches. With one week to go in July, Trenton’s rainfall total officially is only one inch this month. That’s well below what’s normal for July. In fact, rain is less than one-third of what would be typical for this time of the month.

The topsoil moisture supply is listed as 30% very short, 55%, and only 15% adequate. The subsoil moisture supply is 25% very short, 45% short, and just 30% adequate.

The corn is listed in Grundy County as 10% poor, 40% fair, and 50% good. Soybeans are rated 45% fair, 50% good, and 5% excellent. Pastures are suffering from the lack of rain. The report shows 25% very poor, 40% poor, and 35% fair. Hay supply is 15% very short, 50% short, and 35% adequate. Stock water supplies are 50% short to very short with another 50% adequate.

Like this: Like Loading...