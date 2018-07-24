Livestock producers in 25 counties now eligible for benefits through Livestock Disaster Forage Program

Producers in 25 Missouri counties are now eligible to apply for benefits through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and Emergency Assistance for Livestock.

Both programs are administered through the Farm Service Agency. Counties now accepting applications include Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, and Sullivan.

The livestock forage disaster program offers compensation to eligible K producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land. County committees can only accept applications after notification is received by the National Office of a qualifying drought. Eligible livestock producers must complete a form (CCC-853) and supporting documentation no later than January 30, 2019, for 2018 losses.

Producers who have incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought can also submit an application for emergency assistance for livestock. An eligible drought means that part or all of a county is designated D3 for extreme drought or higher as indicated by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Producers must file a notice of loss on a form (CCC-851) the earlier of 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent to the producer, or by November 1st, 2018. Additionally, the deadline to submit an application for payment for 2018 assistance is November 1st, (2018.)

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is also assisting livestock producers impacted by drought. Missouri has $2 million available to help farmers plant cover crops to address inadequate feed and forage and other natural resource concerns. Cover crops established under this emergency initiative offered through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program may be grazed or hayed, which differs from existing EQIP cover crop contracts, which only allow grazing. Farmers and ranchers with operations in any of the counties impacted by drought can apply for assistance at local NRCS offices until August 31st. Applications for assistance in counties with more severe drought conditions will be given priority.

Livestock producers can get more information at county FSA offices by clicking this link, then choose your county from the map provided.

Like this: Like Loading...