Grundy County Commission accepts bid regarding 911 radio equipment

The Grundy County Commission accepted a bid regarding 911 radio and approved the reorganization of the Meyers Township on April 19th.

A bid from Command 1 of California, Missouri was accepted for $202,108 for the 911 radio build-out. Annual maintenance will be $9,500.

Commissioner Don Sager said Command 1’s bid was the only one submitted. He noted the project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The reorganization of Meyers Township includes Kris Smith as clerk and Gerald Wilson and Ronnie Tabbert as board members. Shelly Cunningham remains a trustee.