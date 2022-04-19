Obituary & Services: Herman Casady

Herman Casady, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence.

Herman was born the son of Charles Wesley and Eva Pearl (Noland) Casady on March 22, 1928, in Milan, Missouri. He was a graduate of Milan High School. He then earned his associate degree from the Chillicothe Business College. He served in the United States Army. Herman was united in marriage to Anna Viola Roberts on January 21, 1955, in Carrollton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2013. He worked for Milbank Mills as an accountant for 30 years. He then worked as a salesman for DeKalb Seed and Moorman Feeds for many years. Herman was a member of the Chillicothe Masonic Friendship Lodge #89 A.F. & A.M. for 62 years. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and playing cards.

Survivors include one son, David Casady and wife Adriana of Overland Park, Kansas; one daughter, Cheryl Casady and Scott Tucker of St. Joseph, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Lise Casady of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Nicholas Casady, Natalie Hernandez, Sara Douglas, Brad Douglas, and Elle Casady; six great-grandchildren, Hudson, James, Gemma, Maverick, Casady, and Hendrix; two sisters-in-law, Florence Casady of Iowa, and Roberta Hill of Liberty, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Viola; one son, Dan Casady; one brother, Sherman Casady; and two sisters, Darlene Campbell and Barbara Pearson.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest of St. Joseph and/or the First Christian Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.