Incumbents sworn in at Galt Board of Aldermen meeting; city wide cleanup set for May 7

Two incumbents were sworn in as aldermen at large at the Galt Board of Aldermen meeting on April 13th. Jay Blackburn and Lewis Berry will serve two-year terms. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports no election was held because there was no opposition for the positions.

A citywide clean-up will be held on May 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Galt’s trash provider, GFL (Green For Life), will have two dumpsters set at the city square for residents to dispose of trash and large items.

The city encourages residents to volunteer to help clean up city properties and streets. Supplies will be available to do some painting at city parks. Suggestions will be accepted for projects in Galt. Anyone interested in helping or who has questions is asked to contact an alderman or city hall.